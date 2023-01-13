FREEPORT – Kenneth “Kenny” L. LaRose, passed into Glory Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Hawthorne House in Freeport. He was born March 16, 1951 to Lilla (Peggy) Gray and Kenneth L. LaRose, Sr.
Kenny grew up in Five Islands and Bath, and was a 1968 graduate of Morse High School. After high school, he attended seminary before serving on the mission field with his wife Debra (Lebel) LaRose in San Salvador from 1974 to 1975. He spent many years as a pastor after his return to the States.
Father to eigh children and Papa to 24 grandchildren, Kenny’s favorite place to be was anywhere surrounded by his family. He was a friend to all who knew him, a man who loved the Lord and loved loving people.
He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Clifford Rollins; his first wife,
Debra; and granddaughter, Ella Faith.
Kenny is survived by his brother, Wayne and wife Carol; and his children, Rebekah and husband Craig, Kenny Jr, Melissa and husband Patrick, Debbie, Kevin and wife Dorie, Stephanie and husband Aaron, Sarah and Mandy. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and his long-time companion, Jane Pinnette, and her son, DJ.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net
