MINOT – With broken hearts, we share the sudden death of a wonderful husband, father, and friend. Todd Olfene passed away in the early morning of Jan. 8, 2023, with his wife, Vickie, by his side.

Todd was born on March 9, 1956, in Lewiston to Richard and Joan (Park) Olfene. He was a 1974 graduate of Edward Little High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University in 1978.

Upon his return to Maine, Todd worked with his father at the Roundhouse Motor Inn until its sale. It was at the Roundhouse that Todd met Vickie, his wife of more than 40 years, with whom he raised two daughters in Minot.

Todd founded Great Falls Security Systems, which he owned and operated for more than 32 years, a business he took great pride in. He was dedicated to his customers and, after selling the company in 2016, he continued working part-time to make the transition as seamless as possible for all involved.

He finally retired in 2021, allowing him more time to travel and explore. He loved to snowmobile and looked forward to riding with his friends, whose company he cherished. Selling the company also gave Todd more time to try new things, including playing Santa at the Kora Shrine FEZtival of Trees, a role he adored with all his heart and looked forward to all year long. In the summer, he loved to put on large fireworks displays at his home for the entertainment of his friends and neighbors.

Todd couldn’t go anywhere without someone knowing him and stopping to chat. He was a loving and loved individual whose absence leaves a hole in many hearts. Life won’t be the same without his big, warm hugs and welcoming smile.

Todd is survived by his wife, Vickie “Kay”; daughter, Amy Olfene and her husband Krister Rollins of South Portland, daughter, Cara Olfene and her husband Tony Harrington of Gray; and brother, Rick and his wife Jane of Scarborough.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 26 West Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department and the Poland EMTs for their assistance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kora Temple Shrine in Lewiston.