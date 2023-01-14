Beckelman, Barbara Ann of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, formerly of Portland, Jan. 5. Memorial service, Portland, May 20, with time to be announced next month.
Beckelman, Barbara Ann of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, formerly of Portland, Jan. 5. Memorial service, Portland, May 20, with time to be announced next month.
