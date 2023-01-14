KENNEBUNK – Robert J. Ney, 70, of Kennebunk, passed away comfortably surrounded by the love of his life, Mary-Margaret “Mamie” Anthoine Ney, and his family.

Bobby liked to say that he and his wife had been married for 74 years- 37 for him and 37 for her. They first met as kids when Bobby traveled from Waterbury, Conn. to spend summer weekends on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes. His uncle and her father were close business associates, and the families shared many summer get-togethers on Great Pond and in Harpswell.

Bobby graduated from Bentley College in 1975 with a degree in political science. Bobby moved to Maine when his family’s industrial rubber manufacturing business, Expanded Rubber Products, relocated to Sanford from Watertown, Conn. Bobby focused on the production while his cousin, Clayton, focused on sales and the financial aspects. They worked together for over 50 years.

Bobby was always health conscious and spent his off-work hours running, doing yoga, or teaching Pilates and stretching at The Fitness Nut House.

Over the years, Bobby enjoyed the company of nine English Setters (from Susie to Ella), reading by the wood stove in his sunroom, working in the yard with his tractor, or driving his pickup truck or Thunderbird convertible. Sometimes people would do a double take thinking this look-a-like James Taylor just drove by.

He also volunteered at Holy Spirit Parish’s St. Martha Church as an usher, lector, and Eucharistic Minister.

Bobby will be remembered for his dry wit, his ability to lift the spirits of loved ones with a surprise visit or memorable gift, and his inspiring focus on his health through his MS and cancer.

Bobby leaves behind his wife, Mary-Margaret; his older brother, Ted and wife, Susan Pine; his favorite oldest sister, Cathy Dringoli, and her husband Jimmy, their son, Benjamin, and their daughter, Liz; and his favorite youngest sister, Mabel, and her husband, William Oleszczuk. He was proud to have been an in-law to Maureen Anthoine Anthony, Thomas Anthoine III and wife Janice; and all the Anthoine family. He also leaves behind his dog, Ella.