PORTLAND – Sonja Wolfman, 98, passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Cedars in Portland on Jan, 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Norbert and Tosca Orner; her brother Herbert Orner and her husband Victor. She is survived by her sons Danny (Celeste) and Jack; her sister-in-law Irene Orner; many nieces and nephews; and friends Renee Goff and Victoria Neznansky.

Sonja was born in Austria and while still young was traumatized when she experienced living through the Holocaust in Europe. Still, she was able to persevere despite the traumas experienced there. She met and married Victor Wolfman. Many survivors refused to have children, thinking the world too cruel. Sonja married instead with the hope to make a better world, to raise her children in freedom, and to support their education, thereby defying Hitler’s plan to eliminate all Jews.

How proud she was to share her sons’ academic successes – not everyone got into the prestigious Bronx High School! She spoke of her sons, missing them dearly when they moved away and rejoicing when they returned to visit. She also loved her younger brother who also survived. As the older sister she always tried to protect him from suffering. She treasured his extended family and her visits to Long beach for the winter. When the Holocaust trauma returned to her in flashbacks, insomnia and depression, Sonja sought professional help. She was able to deal with the trauma and later flourished, developing new passion for books and discussions and celebrating Jewish holidays. She also formed relationships with young social work students and they all wrote and talked about Sonja, focusing upon her resilience and enormous strength.

Sonja was grateful to be able to spend her later years surrounded by amazing staff at The Cedars, with love and support from her son Danny. She loved to receive flowers from Danny’s wife Celeste and meeting their dog. Sonja’s life was lived with purpose. She taught us to never forget and to always remember and cherish the human spirit and resilience. May Sonja’s name be for a blessing.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, NJ on Sunday Jan. 15 at 12:00.

Arrangements by The Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

﻿The family suggest

any donations in her

name be made to:

The Cedars

630 Ocean Ave.

Portland, ME

