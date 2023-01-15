WINDHAM – Barbara L. Chandler, 91, of Windham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook. Barbara was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Brunswick to the late Harold and Anne (later Darey) Travis, Sr.
Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Lloyd; stepfather Robert Darey; sister Jean Babb and brother Harold Travis, Jr.
Surviving are Barbara’s children, Sandra Cleveland and husband David, Kathy Johnston, and Lloyd Chandler Jr. and wife Stacy. She is also survived by a brother, Paul Travis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara’s family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Stroudwater Lodge for their compassionate and loving care and always striving to enrich Barbara’s time at the Lodge. A special thank you to Gentiva Hospice of Portland for their comforting care.
Graveside services to be held in the spring. A full obituary can be read at http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.