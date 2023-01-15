PORTLAND – On Jan. 9, 2023, Lynn Ann (Flaherty) Bowden, 84, passed away peacefully following a long battle with dementia.

Lynn was born Dec. 20, 1938 in Eastport, the daughter of Karl and Mildred (Malloch) Flaherty. Lynn grew up in Eastport where she graduated from Shead Memorial High School, class of 1957.

Lynn was married to the love of her life, Bruce Bowden, for 45 years, until his passing in 2003. The couple had lived in Portland for 36 years raising three children until moving back to Eastport in 1994.

Lynn worked for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for several years before she retired in 1994.

Lynn was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling the world with Bruce. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting and all types of dancing were a special fun part of her life.

Lynn especially loved Eastport and its week-long, 4th of July celebration. Because of her overwhelming pride for Eastport, people often thought of Lynn as the “Mayor of the Town”. She would often be seen walking around the island with her beloved dog, Mikey, as the social butterfly she was.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bruce; brother, Terry and sister, Joan Barrett.

She is survived by sons Brian and wife Susan, of Portland, Gary and wife Bridget, of Portland, and daughter Amy and husband Carey Mannette, of Scarborough. She leaves six loving grandchildren, Matthew and wife Jamie of Westbrook, Anthony and his wife, Sarah of Westbrook, Joshua and his wife, Nicole of Bethesda, Md., Molly Bowden of Portland, Jena and her husband, Zac Henry of Saco and Ashley Mannette of Scarborough; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Wilson and Brady; sister-in-law, Sharon Limoges and several nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her very much.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff at Fallbrook Woods in Portland where she received loving and excellent care for seven years; also to Conroy, Tully, Walker Funeral Home for their arrangement assistance.

As Lynn wished, there will only be a private burial in Eastport during July 4th week.

To share online condolences, please visit https://conroytullywalker.com/obituaries/lynn-bowden

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous