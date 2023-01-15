SANFORD – “Betty” Rivard, 85, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Betty was born in Saint-Léger, Hainaut, Belgium, the daughter of Clarisse Serlet and Dimitry Gorda. A child of migration, her father Dimitry, had, himself, fled the Russian Revolution, settling in Saint-Léger, Belgium, where he met his wife Clarisse, and where Betty and her siblings were born. War followed them, when the Reich invaded western Europe, forcing the young family to flee.

White Russians having limited options at that time, the family landed in the Dominican Republic, where Dimitry ran a pharmacy in La Vega, at which his children worked. It was here Betty developed the vivacious Latina persona that was to mark her indelible presence wherever she went.

At Sunday mass, this blonde beauty was spotted by a young American in the country, working on a highway project – her future husband, Urbain. They married in Santo Domingo in 1959 and moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y., where she learned English from soap operas. In 1965, she and their children moved into the house in South Sanford that Urbain built – the domestic kingdom over which she ruled for 58 years.

From 1969, when Urbain joined International Mill Services (IMS) and was dispatched abroad, Betty dedicated herself to raising their three children and maintaining the family home and garden during her husband’s long absences. These periods were compensated by times the family spent living overseas, where Betty’s language skills and culinary adaptability proved most useful.

When her children were older, Betty enjoyed long trips accompanying Urbain to exotic locations around the world. But her home in Sanford, and the family and friends that she attracted to it, remained central to her heart. A passionate gardener, cook and craftsperson, Betty was constantly concocting something, whether a floral corner in the garden, an aromatic casserole for neighbors or a hand-crocheted afghan to gift a friend’s new-born child. Her constant creative activity was only satisfied if the products of it could be given away – concern for others was her guiding principle.

Betty began the most joyous time of her life when Urbain retired, spending 28 active years with him working on the house and garden, travelling, volunteering, cooking and playing tennis, a sport she learned from her husband. She was immensely proud to see her three children graduate from college and graduate school, marry, and provide her with four grandchildren upon whom she could lavish love, attention and her legendary chocolate chip scones.

After Urbain’s death, her passion for life, creating and socializing remained undimmed – to all who knew and loved her around Estes Lake and New Dam Road, she was a dynamic presence, forever laughing, eyes twinkling in delight.

She is greatly missed by her sons Dan and wife Ginger of Los Angeles, Calif., and Tom and partner Melissa of Sydney, Australia, and daughter, Michele and husband Andrew of Washington, D.C.; and her beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Ian and Melody. Her absence will be sorely felt by her neighbors, Paul and Shirly Birtz, who after nearly 30 years, were considered family; and Rob Hass and Rob Riendeau, her devoted “adopted sons.” She is fondly remembered by her sisters Tatiana and Lidia, and their children and grandchildren in the Dominican Republic.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Urbain Rivard; and her brothers Jose and Alexis Gorda.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Brothers of Christian Instruction Notre Dame Chapel on 132 Shaker Hill Rd. in Alfred, followed by a ceremony at the Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale.

Following the ceremonies, there will be a celebration of Betty’s life at the Oak Street Bistro, 3 Oak St., Alfred.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s name to:

Brothers of Christian Instruction Retirement Fund

132 Shaker Hill Rd.

Alfred, ME 04002