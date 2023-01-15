CAPE ELIZABETH – Carol Ann (Paulsen) Vogel Badner of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Portland, surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.

Carol was born April 20, 1933 in Hartford, Conn. to the late Louise and John F. Paulsen. Carol graduated from West Hartford’s Hall High School in 1951 and soon married the late Frederick G. Vogel Jr. of West Hartford. She traveled with Fred while he played minor league baseball through the mid 1950s and later settled in Newington, Conn. where they raised three boys. During this time, she began her work life and built a successful career for herself working as a law firm administrative staff director at Robinson and Cole in Hartford, Conn. and Hinkley Allen in Providence, R.I.

She later married the late Jack Badner of Old Saybrook, Conn. Carol and Jack enjoyed their short time together laughing, cooking and biking while vacationing in their RV, wintering in Florida and summering in Vermont. After Jack’s sudden passing, she moved to Maine to be close to her sons and spent 30 years residing in Cape Elizabeth and frequenting Kettle Cove and Fort Williams, two of her most favorite places.

Throughout her life, Carol was fiercely independent, adventurous and passionately pursued her wide-ranging interests while raising her sons and working full time. She enjoyed choral singing with the Newington Choral Club and the West Hartford United Methodist Church, vacationed annually in the Virgin Islands, and traveled throughout Spain and England on bicycle and walking tours. She loved gardening, took gourmet cooking classes, and learned how to cross-country and downhill ski.

In Maine she was a community volunteer at the Maine Medical Center reception desk and the Fort Williams gift shop.She was an avid reader, a Portland Sea Dogs season ticket holder, attended the theater, learned to paint, socialized with book club friends, visited her sons and grandchildren, and cared for her dogs Ollie and Reggie, and her cat, Gabby. Carol was always impeccably dressed and happily worked as a home companion care for seniors well into her 80s. She was a respected professional and a loyal friend, but above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.

Carol is survived by her siblings Gloria Boyd of Gaithersburg, Md. and David Paulsen of North Bridgton; and her three sons and eight grown grandchildren, Rick Vogel and wife Brenda of Yarmouth and grandchildren Ricky, Jameson and Eliza; Peter Vogel and wife Julie of Harpswell and grandchildren Riley, Sawyer and Sophie; and Rod Vogel and wife Lori of Cumberland and grandchildren Tucker and Tessa.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Carol’s behalf to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.act.alz.org.