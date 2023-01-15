FALMOUTH – Beverly Pitman, 93, passed away peacefully in Falmouth on Jan. 5, 2023 due to Covid and respiratory failure. She was born March 31, 1929 to Linwood T. Pitman and Evelin L. Pitman.

Beverly was a lyric soprano; anyone who had the good fortune to hear her voice was irrevocably changed. She was an accomplished pianist and throughout her musical career gave solo piano recitals, was a soloist with chamber music groups, a member of several chamber music groups and sang professionally in many area churches.

She had a 25-plus year career in the surgical department at the Maine Eye Center and, upon her retirement, became a Foster Grandparent in the Portland School System for several years, which became her true avocation.

She had a wicked wit and sense of humor and had a wide circle of friends and family with whom she loved to spend time; she especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren who were treasures to her.

She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Richard W. Pitman, who shared her love for music and voice.

She is survived by her four children, Constance W. Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, Todd F. Kenniston of Gray, Shawn P. Kenniston of Waterboro and Joel D. (Dawn) Kenniston of Scarborough. She is also survived by her five beloved grandchildren, Benjamin J. Frech, Zachary J. Kenniston, Nicholas F. Kenniston, Dana J. Kenniston and Shane M. Kenniston.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Beverly’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to the Foster Grandparents Program through

The Opportunity Alliance at https://www.opportunityalliance.org/foster-grandparent-program

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous