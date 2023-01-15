SOUTH PORTLAND – Timothy A. Schwartz, 61, of South Portland, died Thursday Jan. 12, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and many friends.

He was born in Fort Fairfield Oct. 15, 1961 the son of Russell and Gladys (Staten) Schwartz. He grew up in Fort Fairfield and graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1979. He spent a year at U.S.M. Gorham majoring in music.

He married Lee Sproul Libby and welcomed sons Ryan and Jamison. He later married Laurie Dumont from Saco in 1989 and they have shared 33 wonderful years of marriage. During that time he welcomed two more sons, Corey and Joshua.

Tim worked at different jobs over the years including managing different Burger King restaurants, Pratt Abbott in South Portland, Dune Grass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach, Atlantic Pest Control and Renewal by Anderson. He also spent time self-employed with his son, Josh of S&S Builders.

Tim loved spending time with his boys as a coach and mentor. He was a coach with So Po National Little League and a basketball coach at Mahoney. He was enjoying spending time with his grandchildren, ranging in age from 10 months to 17 years. Tim was a compassionate, loyal family man with a great sense of humor. It meant everything to him to have the house full of family.

Tim is survived by his wife, Laurie; his sons Ryan Schwartz and his wife Shannon of Biddeford, Jamison Schwartz and his wife Kady of Gorham, Corey Schwartz and his wife Meredith of Boston, Mass., and Joshua Schwartz and his wife Tasia of South Portland; his brother, Michael Schwartz and his wife Mary of North Windham, his sister, Sally Armstrong and her husband Dave of Fort Fairfield; his grandchildren Sophia, Mason, Henry, Aida, Aoife, Maeve and Loretta Schwartz; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service for Tim will be held at the Rock Church of Greater Portland, 66 Gorham Rd. in Scarborough, Saturday Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. followed by a light reception. He will be interned with family present at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Tim’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Over his illness, Tim met several people who we would like to thank for their kindness and sensitivity. The staff in the ICU at Northern Light Hospital and Fresenius Kidney Care Portland. He was very thankful for his medical support with Kathryn Hamann, FNP and Teresa Letellier, MD of Martins Point HC. We would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for helping us honor his wishes to remain at home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous