FALMOUTH – Bruce Pennington Clement, 90, a lifelong resident of Falmouth, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Bruce was born Oct. 9, 1932 in Portland, the son of Guy P. and Winifred (Greenhalgh) Clement of Falmouth. He graduated from Deering High School and afterward joined the U.S. Coast Guard. After his military service, Bruce attended college at Bowling Green and Columbia Universities, receiving his degree in business and finance. After a short time in banking, Bruce joined Union Mutual (UNUM) as a Life Insurance Agent, and after many successful years there, he and two colleagues established Planned Financial Services, a thriving business through which he formed many friendships and from which he eventually retired.

Bruce was a devoted father and could regularly be found at his kids’ sporting, musical and other events. He was also very active in the Falmouth community, as a volunteer for the Falmouth Fire Department and as a longtime and honored member of the Falmouth Lions Club.

From a very young age Bruce was an avid sailor. He embraced the true art, essence and feeling of sailing and was highly regarded and sought after as a navigator in Maine racing. For over 70 years he was an active member of the Portland Yacht Club and loved cruising Casco Bay and beyond with his family and friends.

Bruce loved a wide variety of music, shared it with his children, and could often be heard playing his cornet in the basement. He was also a Model Railroading enthusiast, and his expansive self-made layout in the basement has entertained generations of family and friends.

Bruce was known for his quick wit, integrity, patience and kindness. He was an anchor for our family and he will be greatly missed.

Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Margery A. Clement; his brother, Warren G. Clement, and his sister, Beth Wachendorf.

He is survived by his four children, David Clement (wife Tara), Tim Clement (wife Cathy), Joel Clement, and Margaret Clement, two stepchildren, Sally Webster and Bennett Schneider; as well as many loving nieces; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Our family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to The Heron House in Cumberland for the genuine love and exceptional care Bruce received during his final weeks.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

