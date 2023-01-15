GRAY – Gladys Mae Phinney, 93, went to be with her Lord Jan. 10, 2023 with her family close by.

VISITATION Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wilson Funeral Home, LLC, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, A Memorial Service will follow Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. For a more extended obituary please go to http://www.wilsonfhllc.com