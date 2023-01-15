Gladys Mae Phinney

GRAY – Gladys Mae Phinney, 93, went to be with her Lord Jan. 10, 2023 with her family close by.

VISITATION Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wilson Funeral Home, LLC, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, A Memorial Service will follow Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. For a more extended obituary please go to http://www.wilsonfhllc.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.