PORTLAND – Carol Anne McLaughlin, 83, of Portland died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord which marks the end of the Christmas Season, at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Carol, or “BooBoo” as she was affectionately known by family, was born on Sept. 16, 1939 in Portland, the daughter of the late Edward A. and Mary A. (Gagnon) Legere. She attended local schools, graduating from Portland High School in the class of 1956 and then earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine as well as an associate degree in human services from the University of Maine Orono.

On Feb. 15, 1958 she married the love of her life, Robert F. “Toby” McLaughlin at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. They spent 60 wonderful years together.

Carol started her career working with The Blind Children’s Resource Center where she worked closely with the founder, Sister Miguel, for several years before going to Evodia House, a Catholic Charities Organization, as a counselor for women who were battling substance abuse.

In her spare-time she loved playing Scrabble, solving crossword puzzles, and having phone chats with family and friends. She was a lifelong communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where she taught CDC, and for several years she cooked for the Sisters at the Mother House on Stevens Avenue. She was able to name all the Saints and knew every Feast Day and Holy Day.

In her retirement, Carol was active in the 62-plus Club and was a member of the Portland Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She was a very giving, devout and educated person who enjoyed fine dining, and trying different foods. She loved to entertain family and friends and was on top of every anniversary, birthday or special occasion. She was the keeper of all dates! Carol will long be remembered as a loving, caring and selfless person who always was willing to give of herself.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. “Toby” McLaughlin in 2018.

She is survived by a son, Robert F. II and his wife, Lisa McLaughlin of Waterboro; a brother, Ronald J. and Nancy Legere of Arizona; two grandchildren, Jacob Edward McLaughlin of Portland and Alicia and her husband David Adam Wilson of Standish; three great-grandchildren, Audrey Kathleen McLaughlin, Eva Parker Wilson and Tobin Locke Wilson; former daughter-in-law, Cheryl McLaughlin of Portland; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Carol’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

