NORTH YARMOUTH – Devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Grace Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 peacefully in her sleep.

Born Sept. 24, 1964 in Portland to Gene and Thelma Crockett.﻿

Libby had a successful career across L.L.Bean, IDEXX and most recently LabCorp where she was always loved and respected for her leadership qualities and genuine caring nature.

Libby was loved by all and will be truly missed by her loved ones, friends, co-workers and community.

Libby is survived by her husband, Tom Williams of North Yarmouth; father, Gene Crockett of Raymond; children Ryan and Whitney Williams of North Yarmouth; her sister, Carolyn Fitzpatrick and husband Michael Fitzpatrick, brother, Donnie Crockett and partner Becky Diaz Tufts, brother, Stephen Crockett, sister-in-law, Kelley McElroy and husband Jim McElroy, sister-in-law, Susan Symons and husband Tom Symons; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her loving mother, Mary “Thelma” Crockett.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and North Yarmouth Fire & Rescue, as well as all who have reached out and helped. It has not gone unnoticed – thank you so very much!

Arrangements by Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Williams family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to one of Libby’s favorite charities –

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

MSSPA or HART.

