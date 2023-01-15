OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Christopher “Chris” Rose, 63, sadly left us on Jan. 11, 2023 after a cardiovascular event.﻿

A native of Franklin, Mass., Chris attended Franklin High School and went on to Worcester State College where he also played baseball. At Worcester State College he worked at the college radio station. This first experience in broadcasting would go on to shape his professional career. Chris was a longtime fixture of WCSH TV in Portland and served as a producer, writer, anchor and reporter for more than 30 years at the station.

Prior to WCSH, the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame member (inducted in 2017) also worked at WSMW in Worcester, Mass. and then for WBZ-TV as a news writer and producer. Most recently, Chris worked as a Public Relations Strategist for The University of New England. He also worked part-time for the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics G-League affiliate.

Chris loved his family and friends and enjoyed live music, golfing, sporting events and travel, especially with his brother Matt. He often spoke about the great times he had with his friends, and could often be found in the company of Mike and Jay. He was always ready to share a story and a laugh with family and friends. His spirit was infectious, his smile wide and his presence lit up every room he was in. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Chris’s family is especially grateful to his neighbors (and good friends) Greg and Bee, and the men and women of the Old Orchard Fire Department, EMS and Police Department for their care and concern.

Chris leaves behind two daughters, Miranda Rose and Duffy Rose of Old Orchard Beach, whom he shares with former spouse, Sharon Rose. Chris was a wonderful dad and cherished the time that he spent with his daughters. He loved them dearly and was so proud of their achievements. He also leaves his six siblings and their spouses Kenneth Rose of New York City, Brian Rose of Brooksville, Fla. and his partner Kim Thompson, Nancy McIntyre and her husband Larry of Medway, Mass., Martha Fougere and her husband Phillip, also of Medway, Mass., Matthew Rose of Blackstone, Mass., and John Rose and his wife Florence of Bellingham, Mass. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Kenneth J. Rose and Helen W. Rose.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 178 Elm St, Biddeford, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being made by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home of Saco.

