PORTLAND – Robert Joseph Hight, Ph.D., passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at the age of 89.

Robert was born on May 16, 1933, in Portland to Harold and Ruby Hight and graduated from Portland High School. He was a member of the 1951 New England swimming team and was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. After completing his service he enrolled in the former Gorham State Teachers College. He then went on to Syracuse University where he earned his master’s degree and doctorate in special education. While there, he was awarded two United States Office of Education Fellowships in special education.

He devoted his life to special education working as an assistant director of the Children’s Psychiatric Hospital, director of training and education at Pineland Hospital, served as director of special education and health services in South Portland for 10 years and director of special services at SAU in New Hampshire for 10 years. He was also an adjunct professor in special education at the University of Southern Maine, University of New Hampshire and Vermont. He was a consultant to education departments in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Arizona.

He loved going to the ocean, enjoyed classical music and was a history buff. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his beautiful smile and infinite patience.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Harold and Arthur, sisters Helen and Barbara.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 68 years; son, Gregory and wife Diane of Rosville, Tenn., Christopher and his wife Karen of New Castle, daughters Kathleen and husband Michael Minervini of Kennebunk, Heidi and Robert Trujillo of Goodyear, Ariz. and Julie and her husband Peter Sullivan of Portland, his brother, Michael and wife Connie of Portland, sisters-in-law Maxine Hight and Anna Hight of Portland; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert spent the last six months of his life at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care and devotion he received from the angels in unit A.

Visitation Wednesday Jan. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service immediately after at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A private burial will take place at Brooklawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Hight family.