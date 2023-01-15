PORTLAND – Jacqueline “Jackie” (Leavitt) Gray, 87, of Portland, formerly of Westbrook and South Portland, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at Fallbrook Woods.

Jackie was the youngest of three daughters born in Portland to Raymond and Iola (Eliason) Leavitt on March 21, 1935. Jackie attended schools in Portland and South Portland. After graduating from South Portland High School in June 1954, Jackie worked as a hosiery buyer for Owen Moore and Grant Knowles on Congress Street while continuing her education to become a certified dental assistant, a job she was passionate about.

She landed her first job in 1957 for Dr. Warren Thurston, where she would stay for 13 years. Jackie took some time off to raise her two children before returning to work as an office manager for Dr. Simon Berenson in August 1983 and then Dr. James Ortengren in May 1994. After exiting the dental field, Jackie worked as a part-time receptionist for Piper Shores. Jackie enjoyed working with people and made friends easily.

Growing up, Jackie’s family spent summers at their house in Round Pond. She spoke fondly of spending quality time with her cousins and eating copious amounts of lobster. As a young adult, Jackie spent several summers living with her girlfriends at Higgins Beach enjoying the sun, sand and ocean.

On Aug. 1, 1964, Jackie married her beloved husband, Herbert P. Gray and together they raised two children. While raising her family, Jackie volunteered her time as a Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout assistant leader, Girl Scout chaperone, school lunch monitor and playground supervisor and chauffeur driver for her children’s activities. As her children grew older, Jackie continued her volunteer work for the South Portland Lions Club as well as the March of Dimes.

Once retired, Jackie and her husband enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean as well as trips to Aruba and Florida. Jackie lived a full life as a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her children, but especially loved her role as “Meme”. She was often seen making crafts, reading books and playing games with her grandsons. She rarely missed one of their school or sporting events.

Jackie acquired a vast collection of cookbooks and frequently spent time in the kitchen creating delicious meals and desserts. She loved hosting holiday gatherings for family and friends. She had a vivacious personality and infectious laugh. She was extremely generous and always went above and beyond to make those she cared about feel special. She instilled in her family strong values that have served them well.

Jackie’s other interests included: reading, playing cards, Bingo, painting, ceramics, making crafts, knitting, listening to music and word search puzzles.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert P. Gray; son, Donald H. Gray; two sisters, Ruth O’Brien and Audrey Asali; and parents Raymond and Iola Leavitt.

Jackie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Sean Rutherford; and grandsons Matthew and Nathan Rutherford.

Jackie’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Fallbrook Woods and Compassus. The care and compassion these individuals showed to Jackie and her family was greatly appreciated.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Hospice Help Foundation at hhelpfoundation.org.

