PORTLAND – Joan M. Mulkern, 90, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2022 at Seaside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Portland.

Joan was born on April 6, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Flaherty) Hayes. She attended local schools.

Joan married Francis A. Mulkern Sr., following their wedding she worked for several years for different organizations to include the Catherine Morrell Day Care. Joan and Frank had eight children they raised together.

She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith. She was a longtime communicant of St. Dominic’s Church and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

In her spare-time she loved to playing Bingo and Pokeno. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother, hard-working and strong willed. She will be missed by many.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Mulkern Sr. in 1982; two sons, Thomas J. and Peter M. Mulkern; two sisters, Eleanor Wohl and Evelyn Miller, three brothers, Cornelius, John and Freddie Hayes; a granddaughter, Teresa Mulkern; and a great-grandson, Kolin Young.

She is survived by three sons, Frank and his wife Karen Mulkern of New Hampshire, Jack and his wife Kathy Mulkern of Florida, James Mulkern of South Portland, three daughters, Anne Marie Mulkern of Portland, Teresa Stisi of Sebago, Joanne Mulkern of Sebago; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Joan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

