PORTLAND – Gakunzi “Yves” Senzara, 49, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Portland, after courageously battling a rare neurodegenerative disease.

Yves was born on Dec. 25, 1973, in the town of Tulambo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly known as Zaire. He attended Bwindi High School in Bukavu, DRC and graduated with a concentration in Biochemistry Science in 1991. He went on to attend the University of Lubumbashi where he majored in Geoscience, specializing in Geology, until his studies were interrupted by the First Congo War in 1996.

Yves fled to Bujumbura, Burundi and resumed his studies at the University of Burundi where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Geoscience in 2000. After immigrating to the United States in 2002, Yves went on to obtain a master in business administration from Eastern Mennonite University (Virginia) in 2008.

Yves had a diverse set of experiences that shaped his professional career. He started at the Ministry of Mines in Goma, DRC. He then worked as a staff accountant for a U.S. based NGO. He went on to work as an accounting technician for the U.S. Department of Defense. Lastly, he transitioned to consulting work for OCTO, a Virginia based technology firm that provides advisory services on projects for the U.S. Government.

Yves is survived by his wife, Pascasie; daughters Daniella (12) and Alison (11), son Isaiah (4); paternal grandmother, Rachel Nyantore; parents Daniel Senzara and Dibora Nabaganwa; older brother, Albert Mukiza Senzara, younger brother, Freddy Runezerwa Senzara, younger sisters Nabeza Senzara and Yvonne Senzara; as well as seven nephews and nine nieces. He was also the son-in-law of Reverend Mutima Butoto Peter and Zera Nabujeyi of Westbrook; and brother-in-law to Mugisha Butoto, Magnifique Butoto, Joshua Butoto, and the late Khaleid Eric Butoto.

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Yves, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. He loved his family more than anything in this world and was regarded as a close friend to all by those who were fortunate enough to know him. Family and friends will always remember him as a hardworking, dependable, humble, and easygoing man who was admired for his joie de vivre and warm smile. Yves was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in his life, and his generosity and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A fervent Christian, Yves lived his life guided by a deep and unwavering faith in God and his faith was the central driving force of his life. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and through the enduring love of his family and friends. Yves’ memory will be forever cherished in our hearts. May he rest in peace.

Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday Jan. 20 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

A farewell service for Yves will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. at Bethel Christian Center, located at 36 Patrick Dr., Westbrook, ME 04092. Following the service, a burial will take place at 12 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103. To honor his memory and celebrate his life, the family will host a reception at 2 p.m., at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, located at 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland, ME 04106. All are welcome to join the family in remembering Yves and giving him a final farewell.

To share memories of Yves or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous