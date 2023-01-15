SOUTH PORTLAND – Sylvia E. (Jones) Clarke, 87, passed away Jan. 11, 2023 in hospice care at her home.

She was born in Portland on Oct. 12, 1935, the daughter of Vivian (Carpenter) Jones and William A. Jones. Sylvia graduated from South Portland High School in 1954. She then went to work for A.H. Benoit & Co. from 1954-1959 as secretary to the assistant treasurer.

She then married Derrell L. Clarke in June 1957. In 1959 she retired from Benoit’s to raise her family. She would go on to raise three children, then Sylvia and her husband moved to Ocala, Fla. for 15 wonderful years.

Sylvia and Derrell moved back to Maine and resided in the Betsy Ross House in South Portland to be close to family for their remaining years. Family, friends and church were her focus throughout life. She cherished her times with her grandson, Ian Watters, and had a devoted love of reading.

She was predeceased by her husband, Derrell L. Clarke; and her brother, Phillip Jones.

She is survived by son, Mark S. Clarke and his wife Leslie in Westbrook, daughter, Cynthia M. Clarke in Madison, Tenn., daughter, Carrie L. Watters and husband Robert; and grandson Ian; and her brother, David Jones and his wife Cherrie in South Portland.

A graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland on Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, http://www.wycliffe.org.