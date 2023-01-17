Comedy

Tuesday 1/24

Improv Jam fundraiser: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10 in advance, $14 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Thursday 1/26

Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., North43Bistro, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland. $15 north43bistro.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/22

Charlie Hewitt, “Bright Screens and Electric Dreams”: a collection of NFTs with 20% of each sale going to United Way of Maine. Opening ceremony Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. and an artist talk on Jan. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Suite B, Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Photography from Michael Kolster and Stephen K. Halpert: noon, a two-part display touching themes of visualization of self, neurodiversity and family connections. UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu

Through 1/29

UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 p.m. “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Ringing in the New Year annual exhibition: 10 a.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Paintings, sculptures and select offering of works in clay. richardboydpottery.com

Saturday 1/21-Thursday 2/9

Joy of Art Artists reception: opening reception on Saturday 1/21, 1 p.m., judged art show featuring original artwork by Maine residents. Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham.

Through 2/18

Winter studio sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 2/24

Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 a.m., open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Through 1/20

Destination Solar System: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Friday 1/20

PMA Films: “Hopper, an American Love Story”: 2 p.m., a biography of painter Edward Hopper. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 1/20 & Sunday 1/22

“Holy Spider”: 7 p.m. In Persian with English subtitles. Not rated. Female journalist Rahimi travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Sunday 1/22

PMA Films: “Let It Be Morning”: 3 p.m. In Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Tuesday 1/24

Sustainability Series, “The Art of Sound; Recordings from the Coast of Maine”: 5:30 p.m., virtual presentation by sound artist Dianne Ballon, hosted by the Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 1/25

“Defending the Dark” with Q&A: 7 p.m., film screening of Tara Roberts Zabriskie’s short film, followed by a Q&A session on the topic of light pollution with Dark Sky Maine President Nancy Hathaway and Southern Maine Astronomers President Rob Burgess. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 1/20

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. bandsintown.com

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Honeysuckle, featuring Ben Cosgrove: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Passio” Una Voce Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. unavocechamberchoir.org

Bees Deluxe: 8 p.m., Portland City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Jazz Friday with LQH: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Piper, OmniJam Expeditions, a jam band tribute: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 1/21

Slaughter Beach, Dog: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

An Evening with Clarisse Karasira: 7:30 p.m., Rwandan singer, songwriter, cultural dancer and poet. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Emo Night Portland: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21 and up, $13 in advance, $18 at the door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Grant Gordy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. bandsintown.com

Xander Nelson and Toby McAllister: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21 and up. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 1/22

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, music of David Bowie for kids: 11 a.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15, under 1 free. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, seniors $10, students free. rossiniclub.org

8BallPosse and friends, with Michael Savant and Tylord: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Friday 1/27

Maine Takht Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Traditional Arabic music. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer Songwriter Showcase with Mike Maurice and Chris Peters: 8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. fermentory.com

Showman’s Rest in “See People Care”: 8 p.m., multimedia experience, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Ongoing

“Monday of the Minds,” hip hop open mic: 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21 and up. flasklounge.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5 flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Thursday 1/26

“Get the Led Out,” a celebration of Led Zeppelin: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. All ages. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 1/27

BoomBox: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatreportland.com

Theater/Dance

Monday 1/23

Afterschool Theatre Ensemble, “The Narnia Chronicles”: 3:45 p.m., ages 9-12, Mondays until 2/27, drop-off option, or $200.00 for the full five-week session. Members receive a 10% discount. Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

SAGE Round Dance open house: 6:30 p.m., free ballroom dancing open house, partner required. Woodside School, 42 Barrows Drive, Topsham. sage.squaredanceme.us

Friday 1/27

“Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church”: 7:30 p.m., Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com

“Wait Until Dark”: 7:30 p.m. Thriller play by Frederick Knott. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org

Saturday 1/28

Maine Ballet, “Tap Tap Jazz”: 1 and 4 p.m., Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. Tickets $15-22 with discounts for seniors and children. mainestateballet.org

Through 1/29

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. A Good Theater production. $30. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Through 2/5

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 p.m., Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

