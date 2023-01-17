Comedy
Tuesday 1/24
Improv Jam fundraiser: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10 in advance, $14 at the door. stlawrencearts.org
Thursday 1/26
Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., North43Bistro, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland. $15 north43bistro.com
Ongoing
Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 1/22
Charlie Hewitt, “Bright Screens and Electric Dreams”: a collection of NFTs with 20% of each sale going to United Way of Maine. Opening ceremony Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. and an artist talk on Jan. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Suite B, Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Photography from Michael Kolster and Stephen K. Halpert: noon, a two-part display touching themes of visualization of self, neurodiversity and family connections. UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu
Through 1/29
UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 p.m. “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Ringing in the New Year annual exhibition: 10 a.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Paintings, sculptures and select offering of works in clay. richardboydpottery.com
Saturday 1/21-Thursday 2/9
Joy of Art Artists reception: opening reception on Saturday 1/21, 1 p.m., judged art show featuring original artwork by Maine residents. Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham.
Through 2/18
Winter studio sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 2/24
Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Ongoing
Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com
Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 a.m., open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.
Film
Through 1/20
Destination Solar System: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet
Friday 1/20
PMA Films: “Hopper, an American Love Story”: 2 p.m., a biography of painter Edward Hopper. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 1/20 & Sunday 1/22
“Holy Spider”: 7 p.m. In Persian with English subtitles. Not rated. Female journalist Rahimi travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Sunday 1/22
PMA Films: “Let It Be Morning”: 3 p.m. In Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Tuesday 1/24
Sustainability Series, “The Art of Sound; Recordings from the Coast of Maine”: 5:30 p.m., virtual presentation by sound artist Dianne Ballon, hosted by the Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Wednesday 1/25
“Defending the Dark” with Q&A: 7 p.m., film screening of Tara Roberts Zabriskie’s short film, followed by a Q&A session on the topic of light pollution with Dark Sky Maine President Nancy Hathaway and Southern Maine Astronomers President Rob Burgess. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet
Museums
Ongoing
Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum
Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.
Music
Friday 1/20
Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. bandsintown.com
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Honeysuckle, featuring Ben Cosgrove: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com
“Passio” Una Voce Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. unavocechamberchoir.org
Bees Deluxe: 8 p.m., Portland City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Jazz Friday with LQH: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Piper, OmniJam Expeditions, a jam band tribute: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 1/21
Slaughter Beach, Dog: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
An Evening with Clarisse Karasira: 7:30 p.m., Rwandan singer, songwriter, cultural dancer and poet. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org
Emo Night Portland: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21 and up, $13 in advance, $18 at the door. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Grant Gordy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. bandsintown.com
Xander Nelson and Toby McAllister: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. 21 and up. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 1/22
The Rock and Roll Playhouse, music of David Bowie for kids: 11 a.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15, under 1 free. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, seniors $10, students free. rossiniclub.org
8BallPosse and friends, with Michael Savant and Tylord: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Friday 1/27
Maine Takht Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Traditional Arabic music. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org
Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Singer Songwriter Showcase with Mike Maurice and Chris Peters: 8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. fermentory.com
Showman’s Rest in “See People Care”: 8 p.m., multimedia experience, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Ongoing
“Monday of the Minds,” hip hop open mic: 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21 and up. flasklounge.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5 flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Thursday 1/26
“Get the Led Out,” a celebration of Led Zeppelin: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. All ages. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 1/27
BoomBox: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatreportland.com
Theater/Dance
Monday 1/23
Afterschool Theatre Ensemble, “The Narnia Chronicles”: 3:45 p.m., ages 9-12, Mondays until 2/27, drop-off option, or $200.00 for the full five-week session. Members receive a 10% discount. Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org
SAGE Round Dance open house: 6:30 p.m., free ballroom dancing open house, partner required. Woodside School, 42 Barrows Drive, Topsham. sage.squaredanceme.us
Friday 1/27
“Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church”: 7:30 p.m., Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com
“Wait Until Dark”: 7:30 p.m. Thriller play by Frederick Knott. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org
Saturday 1/28
Maine Ballet, “Tap Tap Jazz”: 1 and 4 p.m., Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. Tickets $15-22 with discounts for seniors and children. mainestateballet.org
Through 1/29
“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. A Good Theater production. $30. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org
Through 2/5
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon
Ongoing
Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com
Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 p.m., Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Send questions/comments to the editors.