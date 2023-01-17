This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.
To book a time to give, visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the NFL, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
Upcoming donation opportunities for Jan. 17-23:
TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport
noon to 5 p.m., Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick
noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington
noon to 5 p.m., North Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Dr., Windham
THURSDAY
Noon to 5 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., O’Brien’s Event Center, 375 Main St., Waterville
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 315 Skeetfield Road, Oxford
MONDAY
Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg
Noon to 5:30 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford
12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta
