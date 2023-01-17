WEDNESDAY

Chili lunch, sponsored by the Otisfield Social Outreach Committee, featuring varieties of beef, venison and vegetarian chili, cornbread, salads and cookies for dessert. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 293 Route 121. Free but donations appreciated. Consider inviting someone new, come out and visit with neighbors and friends.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including hot dogs, homemade baked beans, casseroles and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. $10 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger. Contact: 799-1413