To the editor,

Dear community members,

Our deepest appreciation goes out to Cole Harrison Insurance and to each of you who supported the Kennebunk Free Library during our Holiday Giving campaign. Not only did we reach our goal of $10,000 to unlock the $2,500 challenge gift from Cole Harrison Insurance, but we also cruised past our stretch goal of $30,000.

Kennebunk Free Library’s Holiday Giving campaign kicked off in mid-November and wrapped up on Jan. 7 with a grand total of $30,791 in donations.

“As a nonprofit, experiencing an economic downturn is a very daunting prospect,” said Michelle Connors, library director. “However, this campaign was a heartwarming show of support and set the library on a great path to kick off 2023. Cole Harrison was a driving force behind our success. In addition to this most recent campaign, they have been a long-time library supporter including almost 20 years as a sponsor of our annual 5K.”

Your donation makes a real difference in the lives of our community members by providing access to read, listen, watch, create, learn, communicate, and connect through our collections, our programs, our services, and our care.

Please accept our most sincere thanks for making a difference in our community with your support of Kennebunk Free Library and the Holiday Giving Campaign. You are a library champion.

My very best wishes to you and yours for a happy and healthy 2023.

Anita K. Randall, development director

Kennebunk Free Library

From left, David Fazzina, Cole Harrison, Michelle Conners, Kennebunk Free Library and John Kreie, Cole Harrison.

