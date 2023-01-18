Kennebunk Savings announced that it has wrapped up the year with what has become a holiday tradition: making a round of donations to local food pantries and meal programs. As part of the bank’s $1.8 million in total giving to nonprofits in 2022, the holiday gifts of $30,500 were handed out by local Kennebunk Savings’ branch managers in each of the bank’s service areas.

Recipients of the 2022 seasonal donations include Community Outreach Services of the Kennebunks, Footprints Food Pantry, Gather, and the Seacoast Community Lunch program.

“We’re seeing a lot of people faced with not enough money at the end of the month for basic needs,” said Mark Jago, executive director at Community Outreach Services in an email. “I was speaking with one of our neighbors this week — her husband became ill and missed three weeks of work. They got behind on their bills. It came down to paying for rent or food. She was so grateful that they were able to get everything they needed at the pantry to feed their family. We are grateful for the support we receive to be able to provide food and help diminish food insecurities.”

Community Outreach Services annually sees about a 25-percent increase in the use of its food pantry around the holidays.

“The most important part of the holidays is bringing people to the table,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO of Kennebunk Savings. “We’re a community bank and we’re here to serve our communities in every sense of the word. While our year-end giving is important, we understand food insecurity is not just an issue during the holidays. As a result, we support efforts to alleviate food insecurity throughout the year with regular donations of both money and volunteer time.”

Astro society announces February meeting date

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The February meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by more experienced members. The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School, located at 38 York St. (Route 1) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Art events scheduled at Graves Library

Graves Memorial Library will host local artist Marguerite Genest, who will teach students how to paint a snowman or snow cat, in the upcoming mini canvas art class. For ages 10 and older, preregistration is required for the class scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 4 to 5 p.m.

Artists Margaret Gerding and Rae Ingwerson will talk about painting during a session hosted by Graves Library and River Tree Arts on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.

The library invites participants to join Gerding and Ingwerson for a discussion of their processes, inspirations, and intentions in their work. Light refreshments will be served. Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St. in Kennebunkport.

For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Featured exhibit announced at Speers Gallery

The Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present “Inspiring the Love of Art,” an exhibition of artwork created by students from The New School and School Around Us. It is the fifth year the library has hosted an exhibit by the young artists.

The exhibit will run Feb. 2-27, and the public is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

According to a Jan. 13 news release, “The New School is a democratic high school located in Kennebunk, and School Around Us is a holistic co-learning community for homeschoolers ages 5-14. The arts are an important part of the curriculum at The New School and School Around Us, and local artists are frequently a source of inspiration and teaching for the students.

“For example, this year students worked with Pamela Moulton, a fiber/installation artist in Portland. Josie Perkins teaches performance music and music theory. Rhonda Miller teaches visual art; 2-D and sculpture. Other local artists have enjoyed sharing their love of the arts.

“They give students the opportunity to interact with professional artists and form relationships with adults beyond their core teachers. The balance between academic pursuits and artistic expression meets the belief in holistic education for both schools.”

This year’s exhibit will include puppetry, digital art, pottery and drawing from The New School and drawings and paintings from the School Around Us. Students have created, collected and prepared work, and will see their voice and diligence celebrated on the wall of the Speers Gallery.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2- 27 during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Oldies Dance Group raises funds for Ronald McDonald House

The Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit dance held last fall to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Portland raised $8,346. It was the 20th benefit dance and to date, the Oldies Dance Group has raised $93,846 for Ronald McDonald House, which provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

“We are deeply humbled and grateful to be the biggest community fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer, in a Jan. 13 news release. “We kindly thank everyone who has attended the dances through the years and to all of those individuals and businesses who have shown their commitment to assisting sick children and their families.”

Businesses and individuals making donations for the November dance included Saco & Biddeford Savings, International Sound Corporation, McDonald’s Garage, Savvy Rentals, Amvets Biddeford, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Copy It, Arctic Glacier Ice, Hannaford, The Long & Short Of It, Reny’s, Sanel NAPA, Reilly’s Bakery, Beach Bagel, JD Stewart, David’s Subs, Lucky Loggers, Ray’s Market, Sweet Sunrise and The New Moon Restaurant.

Also making donations were Good Day Barber, Pizza By Michaels, Subway, Rapid Ray’s, JJ Eatery, Bob & Mikes, Trillium, Marden’s, Everlasting/Moore, Mel’s Raspberry Patch, Cole Road Café, Applebees, Mi Pueblo, Lord’s Seafood, LongHorn Steakhouse, Golden Rooster, Michelle Parent, Bruce Pitt, Saco Bay Variety, Allouette, St. James School, Selby’s Shoe Store, Brady’s Screen Printing, Bayley’s Lobster, Ken’s Place, Dairy Queen, Jimmy the Greek’s, Landry’s Shop & Save, The Home Depot, Clambake, Red Door, Shaw’s, Val’s Scratch Kitchen and Sea Salt Lobster.

Other donations were made by Alisson’s Restaurant, Run Of The Mill; Sebago Brewery, Federal Jack’s, Auto Zone, Advanced Auto, Tractor Supply, Craft Gallery, Sanford Sewing Machinery, Deering Lumber, Northeast Transmission, Joe Fallo, Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating, Bayley’s Campground, Rumorz Bistro, Webb Law, Crest Motel, Lisa Lavigne, Beachway Market and George’s Italians.

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight, April 15 at the Biddeford Eagles Hall at 57 Birch St. Tickets are $10 and seating is limited. “It’s just a great night out to have fun, listen to great tunes and do something to support a great cause,” Martin said in an email. “We are also looking for committee members who want to help.”

For more information, purchase tickets or volunteer, call Bruce Martin at 207-284-4692.

Land trust Nature Walk schedule announced

Kennebunk Land Trust recently announced its 2023 Nature Walk schedule. The land trust invites participants to learn about nature and get outside. The first Saturday of each month, Kennebunk Land Trust will host a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Patrons can visit a local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by Maine Guide, Master Naturalist, and environmental educator at Wells Reserve at Laudholm, Linda Littlefield Grenfell.

Littlefield Grenfell will take participants on a walk while sharing her knowledge and asking questions about the flora, fauna, and general wonderment of nature.

The walks are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and are free of charge. Donations are accepted. The yearly walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

· Feb. 4 – Wonderbrook Preserve. Theme: Cold Survivors

· March 4 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Birds

· April 1 – Oxbow Preserve. Theme: Trees

· May 6 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary. Theme: Vernal Pools

· June 3 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Water

· July 1 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Wildflowers

· Aug. 5 – Hope Cemetery and Woods. Theme: Trees in Summer

· Sept. 2 – Sea Road Preserve. Theme: Bugs/Ferns

· Oct. 7 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 4 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Geology

· Dec. 2 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Winter Weeds

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-985-8734.

Barbershop quartet will perform at Maine Classic Car Museum

The Maine Classic Car Museum will host Mach 4, a Portland-based barbershop quartet for a concert of a cappella singing on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring the fun sounds of live performance to our stage of classic cars,” said Karen Sigler, creative manager for the Arundel museum, in a Jan. 5 news release.

The performance will be led by Chris Howard, and joined by Kevin Schwery, tenor, George Feinberg, baritone and Chris Cutler-Wood, bass. “Their music is thrilling, and you can’t help but get caught up in the magic of their voices,” said Gene Prentice, president of Motorland and the Maine Classic Car Museum.

“Our singing is four-part close harmony with rich emotional melodies designed to captivate our audiences. We sing gorgeous ballads, toe-tapping swing songs, and vivacious up-tunes where our performers move with a stage presence unique to choral performing,” said the group in an email.

Mach 4 Quartet has only been singing together for just over a year, but in that time, they’ve already made their mark in Maine and beyond. In the past year, they sang at the Yarmouth Clam Festival and performed the National Anthem at Hadlock Field for the Portland Sea Dogs. Most recently, Mach 4 represented the Downeasters Chorus and placed second overall in their debut at the Northeastern District barbershop convention in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The public is invited to join the concert on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Maine Classic Car Museum is at 2564 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel. Tickets can be purchased through the museum webstore, at the museum and on Eventbrite.

For more information, contact the museum at 207-620-6620 or visit www.mainecarmuseum.com.

Land trust, library will host snowy story and walk

Kennebunk Free Library and Kennebunk Land Trust will host the second Seasonal Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at Kennebunk Free Library and share a wintery story and walk to the Hope Woods for a scavenger hunt while collecting nature treasures along the way. After walking back to the library, crafts and hot cocoa will be featured.

Weather and trail conditions vary and include snow or ice. Patrons should prepare with warm outdoor clothing, and sturdy high traction shoes. If the weather is particularly bad, the program will move inside the library. All are welcome, but the program is best suited for ages 5 to 10. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call Kennebunk Free Library at 985-2173, Kennebunk Land Trust at 985-8734, or sign up using the Google Form.

Kennebunk Twirlers registration begins

The Kennebunk Twirlers announced that registration is open. New classes for 2023 begin 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sea Road School.

For more information or to register, call Sue Plass at 207-423-3019 or email [email protected]

Planeteers announce native plant session

The Planeteers of Southern Maine and the School Around Us will host “Wilding Our Places: Connecting People & Pollinators.”

The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium. The Planeteers of Southern Maine and School All Around Us partnered with the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport conservation commissions on the event, with support from local land trusts and conservations.

Program presenters include SoMePlaneteers, homesteaders, native plant experts and propagators, master gardeners, some certified in permaculture practices and human ecology, rangers working the Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge and veteran naturalists working at Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

The program will feature multimedia presentations that capture the essence of what and how best to cultivate healthy habitat.

Following program presentations, there will be time to visit with information tables prepared with a variety of resources and tips, free raffles, and pledge sheets ranging from “No Mow May,” “Mow50%;grow50%,” ”Go Dark in June for the Birds,” “Leave the Leaves,” and sign-up sheets for native garden tours, seeding, and work parties, as well as joining “Pollinator Friendly Gardens,” “Pollinator Pathways,” “Homegrown National Parks,” “Free-the-Tree” and “Rabbitat Rescues,” as well as “Pesticide-free Corridors and Landscapes.”

Participants are encouraged to attend in a favorite pollinator costume. The event is free to those 11 years and older. Those younger than 11 should be accompanied by a guardian.

For more information, email [email protected]

