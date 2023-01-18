John Hartley Sterling

FALMOUTH – John Hartley Sterling, 85, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023 in Scarborough.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for additional information and to sign John’s online guestbook.

