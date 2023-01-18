RICHMOND – Patricia M. Walsh, 71, of Lilac Lane, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by her family and pets.

She was born in Gardiner on June 24, 1951 the daughter of Leon and Francis Wentworth.

Pat attended Cosheese College where she received her bachelor’s degree. She later went on to be a nurse and a substance abuse counselor at Togus and BIW.

Pat enjoyed camp, hunting with her husband, gardening and especially time spent with family.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, John Walsh; and son, Michael Wentworth.

She is survived by her daughters Kari Creamer, Leslie McNeal, Jennifer Wentworth; sisters Joyce Cochrane, Shirley Jamison, Patty Marshall; grandkids Elisa-Anne, Mackenzie, Jasmine, Zachary, Adam, Ellie, Gabriel, Samuel; nieces and nephews.

Per Pat’s request there will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a graveside service to take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Me 04357.

Donations may be made to the Animal Rescue of Kennebec at arcofmaine.org