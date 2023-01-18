FALMOUTH – We would like to honor the memory of Kyle Thomas Noyes (“Cool Kyle” to many friends and family), 61, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his home in Falmouth.

He was born July 25, 1961 in Portland, the sixth child in a family of nine, the son of H. Walker and Yola A. (Toppi) Noyes. He grew up in Falmouth, graduating from Falmouth High School where he made friendships that would last his whole lifetime. While married to Allyson Fennelly, he had two children; Tucker and Katryna.

Kyle had an entrepreneurial spirit all his life owning several businesses throughout his career. He started out his career in the family business, working at Noyes Tire and moved on to a variety of jobs from lobstering with his brother Joel, to his time at JE Gould. He opened a restaurant in Gray, and eventually started his own sign business, SignOne, which he grew to great success, culminating in working on the B&M Baked Beans sign in Portland.

His final endeavor was a surprise to many of his family and friends, where he and his nephew Jared started a medical marijuana company, Grass Monkey, which he also operated alongside his children. He considered each one an adventure and enjoyed the highs and lows of ownership.

He was a member of the Falmouth Country Club, where he won many tournaments, and couldn’t ever get enough time on the course with friends. He was an avid skier from the double black diamonds at Sugarloaf and Whistler Mountain to the bunny slopes with his children at Shawnee Peak. He hunted many parts of Maine, both near and far, as well as taking trips to Ohio, always alongside David and friends. He also loved to boat and fish all over Casco Bay and Sebago Lake. He treasured his many trips with Grace, both the day trips around New England and vacations in warmer climates. Most of all he thoroughly loved his children and family, who were an integral part to everything he did.

He is survived by his beloved partner Grace Orestis; his daughter, Katryna and partner William, his son Tucker; siblings Herbie and partner Evelyn, Keith, Dana, Andrea and partner Matthew, Joel and partner Christine, and Jennifer and partner Lance; stepmother, Ann Noyes; three grandchildren, Maya, Jones, and Annie; stepchildren Christos, Max, Teddy, and Straughan Orestis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kyle was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother, Chaney, his sister, Tracey, and his sister-in-law, Deeba Noyes.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Memorial donations may be made to The Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation in Kyle’s name. (huntofalifetime.org/donations)