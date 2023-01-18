BRUNSWICK – Elizabeth “Libby” Charles Amann passed away Jan, 8, 2023, in Brunswick at Mid Coast Senior Health Center where she lived since November 2020.

Libby was born on Nov. 25, 1935, in Buffalo, NY, daughter of John Fredrick Charles and Margaret Harry Charles. She grew up in Crawfordsville, Ind., where her father was a Professor of Classics at Wabash College, and graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1953.

During their first year at Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, Pa., Libby met her future husband Rudolf “Rudy” Stefan Amann. Libby worked in the college library for four years, majored in History, and graduated in 1957. After receiving her Master of Library Science from Rutgers University in 1958, she and Rudy married.

Libby began her professional career at Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, Pa., as an Assistant Cataloger. After four years, she took a five year break for the birth of her two sons. In 1967, Libby returned to Swarthmore College Library, working in the Cataloging and Circulation Departments, and in 1991 became head of the Circulation Department. She represented Swarthmore when Bryn Mawr, Haverford, and Swarthmore Colleges formed a consortium to jointly convert their card catalogs and circulation procedures to a computer system. While living in Swarthmore Libby and Rudy welcomed many Swarthmore College students to their home. Lifelong friendships were made and many of the former students attended Libby and Rudy’s 50th wedding anniversary party. When

Libby retired in 1998, she and Rudy moved to Simpson Point in Brunswick. They moved to Thornton Oaks Retirement Community in 2010.

Libby was an avid reader, especially enjoying English novels. She was an exceptionally talented knitter, frequently attending fiber festivals and craft fairs. She will be remembered for her knowledge and wit, and her love of watching baseball and hockey.

Libby is survived by her husband Rudy; son Edward “Ted” Talerico Amann, son Stefan “Steve” Thompson Amann and his wife Barbara Thompson Amann; and grandchildren Benjamin “Ben” Jackson Amann and Eleanor “Ellie” Justina Amann. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother John Wilson Charles; and her daughter-in-law Karen Amann Talerico.

No service is planned at this time.

Gifts in Libby’s honor may be directed to:

Curtis Memorial Library

23 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

