PORTLAND – Maryellen Sullivan passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, days after her 50th birthday, following a brief battle with a brain tumor. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass.

Maryellen grew up in East Longmeadow, Mass. graduating as high school valedictorian in 1991. She attended Wesleyan University and after graduation, worked for FamilyFun magazine as a craft stylist and developer. Her coworkers called her a craft magician, using her creative spirit and talents to turn ordinary household objects and recyclables into art. You can also find her work in many craft and cookbooks.

Maryellen loved music, books, movies, travel, cereal of all kinds and the boxes it came in, and animals, especially dogs. She loved to laugh and did so with much gusto. She lived in Northampton, around Boston, Mass. where she met her husband Brian Wright, and eventually Portland. She and Brian shared happy years with their dogs Hazel and then Harvey, before Brian’s passing in 2016. She was proud of the work she did at Spurwink, a behavioral health support services agency in Portland.

Maryellen is the beloved daughter of Carol and Gene Sullivan and cherished sister of Brian (Laurie) and Michael (Martha), who are so grateful for the time they were able to spend with her the past few months. She is Aunt Melon to her devoted nieces and nephews, Emma and Kate Jenkins-Sullivan and Kevin and Eric Sullivan. Brian’s family was also Maryellen’s, and she leaves her parents-in-law, Dr. Alan and Marie Wright; her brothers-in-law John (Carolyn), Chris (Jessica), Michael (Jenny), and her sisters-in-law Alison and Hillary (Tony); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Jan. 28 at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. For details or to leave condolences please visit czelusniakfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in her name to

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, where Maryellen volunteered, or to

Spurwink Services.