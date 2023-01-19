Keep The Heat On

The town’s Keep The Heat On program would appreciate returnable bottles and cans.

The heating assistance fund helps Buxton’s senior citizens on fixed incomes who are unable to meet the rising costs of heating fuel.

In addition to money collected from returnables, the program accepts monetary donations throughout the year as well. Checks can be made payable to “Keep The Heat On” and mailed to 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, 04093.

Tagged Clynk bags can be picked up at the Town Hall. Once full, bags may be dropped off at the town’s Transfer Station or any participating Hannaford with a Clynk drop-off area.

A committee of three members appointed by the Select Board oversees the Keep The Heat On Program. For more information, call Town Hall at 929-5191.

