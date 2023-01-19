David George Eglinton, 84, of Kennebunkport, passed away suddenly on Jan. 13, 2023, of a cardiac event.

Dave was born on July 6, 1938, in Wyandotte, Michigan. He spent his childhood in the Detroit area, primarily Lincoln Park. He obtained two bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering and then earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dave met Mette Adele Lian in Boston and they wed in 1962. He helped raise their three children, Peter, Karen, and Kenneth in a variety of different homes from Michigan to the northeast. After working for Spectra-Physics, Dave started his own company, Eglinton Instruments, in 1983 and represented a number of analytical lab instrument companies. His company included sales, service, training, and support for customers throughout New England.

After years of visiting Kennebunkport, Dave and Mette chose to retire there and purchased an antique home that they lovingly renovated. He enjoyed spending time by the ocean with Mette and a beloved dog by their sides.

Dave and Mette enjoyed traveling the world, including many parts of Europe, China, Alaska, and Canada, as well as a trip to Costa Rica with family to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dave was always very active in both the church and local communities. For many years, he proudly volunteered as a docent at the Kennebunkport Historical Society. Dave had a beautiful bass voice and thoroughly enjoyed singing with both the church choir and the Senior Moments choral group, including a recent holiday show.

He was involved in a local investment discussion group and attended other social gatherings within his tight, supportive group of friends. He was an avid reader and liked to keep abreast of new technology and astronomy topics. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with just the right pun. Of greatest importance to him was his family.

Dave was predeceased by his wife, Mette Adele Eglinton, his brothers, Patrick Joseph Eglinton, Gerald Clark Eglinton, his mother, Kathleen Elizabeth Clark, and his father, George Frederick Eglinton.

Dave, a beloved husband, father, and Grandpa, is survived by: his three children, Peter Eglinton (and wife Stephanie) of Portland, Karen King (and husband David), of Olney, Maryland, Kenneth Eglinton (and wife Wendy), of Weston, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren (Clark, Emma, Hannah, and Julie).

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk. Messages of condolence may be left at Dave’s memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to the charity of your choice.

