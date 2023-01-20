Elizabeth M. Ott

GORHAM – Elizabeth M. Ott, 96, died on Jan. 1, 2023 in Westbrook.

A private committal service will be at Sebago Lake Cemetery in the Spring. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Ott family.

