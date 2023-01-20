TOPSHAM – Cecile J. Marro, 83, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving children.

She was born June 13, 1939 in San Francisco, Calif., the daughter of Guy and Maime McDonough Owens. She grew up in southern California and married Joseph Marro on Aug. 9, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nev. Mr Marro died July 2, 2010.

The couple moved to Topsham in 1973, where they raised their five children. While being a loving and attentive mother, Mrs. Marro was also a founding member of Topsham Youth Soccer, and served on both the Brunswick Youth Hockey and Maine State Hockey boards.

She enjoyed her family, working and landscaping her yard, oil painting, and home improvement.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Richard Gallagher, Donald Gallagher, and Edwin Owens.

She is survived by four sons, Michael Silva (Nicole) of Meriden, Conn., Richard Silva (Cathy) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Joe Marro (Kate) of Brunswick, John Marro (Ann) of Sugar Land, Texas, her daughter, Michelle Wyman (Scott) of Harpswell; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday Jan. 23 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102.

(www.mainehealth.org/Barbara-Bush-Childrens-Hospital).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous