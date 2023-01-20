BATH – LaVonne Grace Whorff, 83, of Washington Street died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick surrounded by loved ones.

LaVonne was born in Alhambra, Calif. on Oct. 5, 1939, daughter of Garth Bryson Decker and Rheta Ray Smith Decker.

She grew up in California and graduated from El Monte High School in 1957. In 1965 she moved to Maine and was employed at New Meadows Restaurant in West Bath. She attended Beal College in Bangor. In 1974 she married Donald S. Whorff, the love of her life.

She was a bus driver for the Punch and Judy Nursery School, a waitress at the Yankee Clipper, a receptionist for Bob Rollins Insurance Company and also worked at the Bath Lodge of Elks. She then worked for the LaRochelle family for many decades at Southgate Restaurant and the Sandwich Shop in Bath, retiring at the age of 73.

She was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks and proud member and Past President of the Emblem Club, a very charitable organization, attending meetings every year when she was able.

LaVonne loved to travel, exploring Ireland and Alaska on one of her many cruise ship adventures. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching Jeopardy, cooking, bowling, and crafting. LaVonne never met a dog she didn’t fall in love with. She was a fabulous baker and if you were lucky enough, she would remember your favorite dessert and make it on your birthday. She was well known for her delicious rum cake, cheesecakes and chocolate truffles. Lovingly known as Meme, she always enjoyed going out to eat and ordering her favorite; fried shrimp and banana splits for dessert.

She was predeceased by her husband and great love, Donald S. Whorff on Jan. 31, 1979. LaVonne is also predeceased by a stepson, Thomas E. Whorff and longtime companion Gilbert McDonough.

She is survived by two sons, John E. Reno Jr. and his wife Liza of West Bath and Arthur G. Reno and his wife Susan of Phippsburg, stepdaughter, Janet L. Whorff of West Bath, stepson, Donald S. Whorff Jr. of Lewiston; two sisters, Rheta Scott of California and Raelene Dickey of Arizona; five grandchildren, Caitlyn Grace Flaherty and her husband Colin of Casco, Grace Elizabeth Reno of Boston, Mass., Joshua Matthew Reno of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jacob Robert Reno of Boston, Mass., Ethan Garrett Reno of Maryland, four step-grandchildren, Jacob Robert Hill and his wife Kristina, Sam Martin Hill, Chloe Grace Hill and Emma Elizabeth Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Olive Bean Flaherty and Freya Grace Hill; and several loved nieces and a nephew in California.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

As they took such good care of Meme over the past few years, memorial contributions may be made to

Plant Memorial Home,

1 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous