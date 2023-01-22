PORTLAND – Heaven gained another angel, when “Our Angel” went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday morning Jan. 14, 2023. She was 87 years old.

She was born in Van Buren on April 27, 1935. She was raised in Portland by two loving parents, Placide and Priscilla M. Violette. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She was married to the love of her life, Leonard “Buz” Freeman for 66 years and raised four children. She was all about family. From large family gatherings at camp, or taking us to the beach, or long rides in the car to go see the sights or go on one of many adventures. She enjoyed outdoor sports, such as cross-country and downhill skiing, fishing and kayaking and especially “Goin Upta camp”.

She had many talents including her love of sewing. She worked as a seamstress for Jordan Marsh, and retired from L.L.Bean as a seamstress in alterations. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting: and most of all, quilting.

She was very involved in her church, St Joseph Catholic Church of Portland. From Sodality to the folk singing group, and St. Josephs the Provider. She was such a loving and caring person, and gave her all to all she did. She had many friends over the years. She was involved in many groups included crafts and quilting circles and active in the Ruby Hattitude of the CCC. Red Hats Society. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard K. Freeman; son, Bruce W. Freeman and husband Dale Gruber, daughter, Patricia A. Kitchen and husband Jamey, daughter, Kathleen M. Freeman (aka. “Iris M. Freespirit”), son, Shawn L. Freeman and life partner Jo Simmonds; and three grandchildren, Ryan Kitchen, Shawna M. Maloney and Lee Kitchen; and her sister, Rachel Corbett and husband Paul; and many nieces and nephews

A private family graveside service will be announced at a later date because of Covid and Flu conditions at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring.

To share memories of Arlene or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene’s name to

The Dempsey Center- South Portland,

778 Main St.

So. Portland, ME 04106 or

St. Brigid School,

695 Stevens Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103