FLORIDA – Jodi Lynn (Ham) Boucher, 55, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, surrounded by her children and parents, in Bradenton, Florida. She fearlessly faced a battle against cancer in 2022 with unwavering grace and faith.

Above all Jodi was a bright light, a generous heart, a mother who loved her sons fiercely, a beloved daughter and cherished sister. She was equally independent and hardworking as she was generous and kind. Equipped with the skill set to cater a wedding for 500 or breakfast for her community; she would do it with unmatched wit and skill. Her love of the culinary world started as a child; eager to help her mother and grandmother in the kitchen. While attending Catherine McAuley High School, she cooked for the Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph’s Convent. Followed by obtaining a degree in Culinary Arts from SMTCI and becoming a successful restaurant owner. She owned and ran Theresa’s Restaurant in Bradenton, Florida, for 16 years and will be greatly missed by her community.

She is survived by her two sons, Patrick, and Sean Boucher and his wife, Marlena. Her parents, Gregory and Patricia Ham, sister, Brigid Sawyer, husband Dana, nieces, Christina, Alexandria, and sister, Sarah Alexander.

She will be missed greatly by all lucky enough to have known her. A celebration of Life will be held this August in Maine. Details will be shared with friends and family at a later date.

