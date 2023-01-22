BREWSTER, Mass. – Joyce (Cooley) Smith, of Brewster, Mass., died peacefully in her sleep Jan. 17, 2023, with her children by her side.

Joyce was born on April 10, 1939, to Joseph and Elizabeth Cooley of Hartford, Conn. She graduated from UCONN’s nursing school and worked for many years as a dedicated RN in various nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. She was the director of nursing for many of these nursing homes and an educator for nurses as well, teaching various courses over the years. Her caring touch and empathy towards others was evident throughout her life.

She married the love of her life, Randolph L. Smith of Bloomfield, CT on Sept. 16, 1961, and they had six children. Randy passed away in 1975 leaving Joyce to raise all six children. Joyce was adventurous and fearless. After Randy’s passing she traveled across the country with her children in a VW bus pulling a trailer. The children ranged in age from 6-13 at the time. This trip was meant to honor Randy and help bond and heal the family. Joyce enjoyed writing poetry and sent books of poems as gifts to family and friends each Christmas.

She is survived by her children, Roland (Karin), Jeffrey (Cindy), Melanie (Scott), Lauri-Ayn (Rick), Eric, and Darren; and her grandchildren, Randy, Caleb, Cora-Lee, Shawn, Brian, Jonathan, Brittany, Alyssa, Erika, Karrysen, Katarina, Lauren and Logan; and several great-grandchildren; her sisters Cheryl Cooley and Brenda Dinsmore (her husband Steve and their son Jack).

She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Cooley.

Services will be held at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, Mass. on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. with a celebration of life planned at Cole Road Beach in July.

For online condolences please visit: http://www.nickersonfhorleans.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joan of Arc Church of Orleans or Cape Cod National Seashore.

