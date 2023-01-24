PORTLAND – Joseph James Call Jr., 24, of Portland passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 17, 2023. Joseph aka “Joe”, “Joey” and more affectionately known “Joey Pops” was born in Portland on April 28, 1998.

Joe was educated through the Windham school system and took great pride working at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern. His dedication and work ethic, fueled by his desire to live large, propelled him through the ranks – eventually landing as head line cook.

Joe may have worn many nametags, but he also wore many hats. He was a loyal friend, a dedicated employee, a smartass, a self-proclaimed big shot, and his favorite of all a devoted and doting uncle.

Joe was a large gift hidden in a small package. To look at him you’d see a lamb but buried within was a fearless lion engulfed in a fire that burned hotter than a thousand suns. Some might say “little man’s syndrome” while others may envision a chihuahua with a mob boss mentality. Either way, Joe was the kind of guy who would fight you for the front seat no matter your size, no matter the reason. The guy you could call when you were down 10-1 and he’d be there, without hesitation. A relentless protector and steadfast warrior for those he loved, especially his nephews.

Joe wore his heart on his sleeve and his feelings on his face. The king of nonverbal communication. He could puff his chest with the slightest of ease from the slightest of compliments. You might see his eyes roll, his nose snub, his face scrunch while showcasing a look of disgust or one of many other (not so subtle) cues. To know Joe was to love Joe, quirks and all.

The world will be a little darker without his spark. Joe will be deeply missed by many.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland. Bruno’s will host a reception immediately following the burial.

