Talbot, Paul F. 89, of Gloucester, Mass., Jan. 20. Visiting hours, Jan. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., Greely Funeral Home, Gloucester, Mass. Funeral Mass, Jan. 25, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, Gloucester, 10 a.m.
