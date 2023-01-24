GREENVILLE – Sara B. (Worth) Foley, 75, currently of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Northern Light C.A. Dean hospital.

Sara (Sally as she was fondly known) was born Oct. 26, 1947 in Yarmouth, to Halvah and Sara Worth. She graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1966 and married her high school love Ronald Foley just 10 days later. Together they raised two daughters and after moving to warmer Florida, they settled back home in Maine in the town of Gray in 1981 where they worked hard and played hard on beautiful Forest Lake.

Sally started her 29 year career at L.L.Bean in 1980. Affectionately known as “Sample Sally” in the early part of her career, Sally was responsible for meticulously cataloging every sample that came into the company. The Sample Room was where hopeful creators of fine products tried to get into the coveted company catalogs.

Sally was promoted over the years within the company and spent most of her remaining career in the Creative department working as a Photography Coordinator for women’s apparel. She loved her co-workers like they were family and had an infectious laugh that made everyone around her smile. She retired from L.L.Bean in 2009.

Soon after retirement, Sally was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and began a long journey of the unknown. She fought the disease with dignity and grace with her husband and family by her side.

Her greatest pride and joy was her family and especially her four grandchildren. She and Ronnie built a camp in Tomhegan Township in the Moosehead Lake region where they created cherished memories of Thanksgivings, hunting and fishing trips, and special time hosting many friends and family. This base camp set the foundation for their family to continue building those memories today.

﻿Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald, and her sisters Sandra Moody and Merle Pushard. She is survived by her two daughters Sara (Sally) Harvey and husband Darryl, Amy Wilbur and husband David all of Greenville; four grandchildren, Hanna Woodbury and husband Ryan, Sara (Carson) Harvey, Garrett Wilbur and Colin Harvey; and two great-granddaughters Rosemary and Frances Woodbury. Sally also leaves behind countless friends, many nieces and nephews and colleagues. She will be deeply missed.

﻿Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held in the Spring.

Donations made be made in her honor to:

the East Wing at

Northern Light Charles A. Dean Hospital

P.O. Box 1129

Greenville, ME 04441

https://northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Other-Donation-Opportunities/CA-Dean-Hospital/CA-Dean-Promise