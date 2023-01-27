One year with the Innovation Center

The Innovation Center at the Magic Lantern Theater is celebrating its first year. The theater and the center are part of a collaboration between the Maine 4-H Foundation and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Led by Susan Jennings and Laurie Bragg, the center provides a range of programs for over 2,500 young people and connects the local community. Participation and donations are now needed to help the Magic Lantern continue offering movies, youth programs, live performances and other events in the year ahead.

To learn more about the Magic Lantern, the Innovation Center and its programs, go to magiclanternmovies.com. Locals can donate to support youth programming at extension.umaine.edu/4hfoundation/donate.

Maine inventors in history

The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity is sponsoring a virtual lecture by retired Colby College professor Earl Smith on his book, “Downeast Genius,” about prominent inventors from Maine, especially during the Industrial Revolution. The lecture, from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 8, is free but there is a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the museum. To sign up or to learn more, go to rufusportermuseum.org/events.

Senior lunches

The Bridgton Community Center offers senior lunches every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. for those age 55 and over. The cost is $3 per person and caregivers are welcome, too. Lunches can also be delivered within Bridgton with advance notice. For more information or to arrange a delivery, call 647-3116.

BCC Annual Appeal

The Bridgton Community Center Annual Appeal is now ongoing and looking for tax-deductible donations to help keep the center open. A donation of $30 will help feed senior lunches to 10 people, and $300 will provide 100 gallons of fuel assistance. Every donation directly supports the residents of Bridgton. To make a donation go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org.

Shoreland stabilization

The Lakes Environmental Association hosts a course called “Shoreline Stabilization Practices for Inland Waters” on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road. Soil erosion causes water pollution and can threaten structures and other development along bodies of water. This class covers the causes of shoreline erosion, how land use and behavior affect shorelines, state standards for shoreline stabilization and the importance of vegetation in minimizing erosion and contamination. The class fee is $60 and includes morning refreshments. Group rates are available. Visit mainelakes.org or contact Alyson at [email protected] or 647-3318, ext. 117, for further information and to register.

