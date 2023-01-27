BRUNSWICK – Ange Aimee A. Johnson, 88, of 38 Lynch Street, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her home. She was born in Springvale on April 14, 1934, a daughter of Gloria and Louise M. (Pilon) Contois.
She graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1952. On Sept. 20, 1952, she married Gilbert F. Johnson. She was self-employed by Home Interior for many years and later work for L.L.Bean, where she retired in 2010. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and spending time on the beach.
She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert F. Johnson; one daughter, Gloria Johnson-Key, one son, Gerard Bisson; and one grandson, William D. Grondin.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimbley Johnson and her partner Paul LeBlanc of Phippsburg, and Tambra Moore and her husband Trent of Fremont, Mich., son-in-law, Chris Key of Elgin, S.C., daughter-in-law, Terri Bisson of Middleburg, Fla.; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and special friends, Terry Fournier, Cathy LaPrise and Bonnie Ouellette.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Alzheimer’s Association
383 US Route 1, Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074 and/ or:
American Cancer Society
PO Box 42040
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
