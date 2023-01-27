Climate action conversation

Hosted by the town’s Environmental Resource Committee, a Jan. 19 workshop challenged approximately 40 attendees to explore answers to two basic questions. The first was to examine how life in New Gloucester is changing and the second was to identify some local actions that could be taken now to ensure a resilient future for their community.

Doug Smith of the ERC and Rachael Lyn, executive director of of 207Permaculture, led the workshop. Participants were divided into groups of four and each group had an ambassador to keep a written summary of the discussion. Two 20-minute sessions took place with a shuffle of group members occurring between sessions. The discussions culminated with participants posting some takeaways they derived from the sessions on the wall.

Annual full moon trek

Howl at the moon on the 11th annual Pisgah Hill Preserve full moon trek on Sunday, Feb. 5. This half-mile hike takes about half an hour to get to the summit and is kid-friendly. Dogs are welcome if they remain leashed, with strict attention to pet waste removal.

The trail is likely to be well-packed to allow hiking in boots or snowshoes. Some minor elevation rises and some ledges that may be icy or rocky will be encountered. Depending upon conditions, participants may or may not need special footwear such as snowshoes or grippers.

Organizers from the Royal River Conservation Trust suggest that participants wear a headlamp and dress in warm clothes. They recommend safety equipment including cell phones, whistles, water, a flashlight and printed maps of the area. They’ll provide campfires, s’mores and hot cocoa and will light the trail with snow cairns and lanterns.

Participants are encouraged to post photos to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #pisgahhillpreserve or email photos to [email protected]

Advertisement

The trailhead for this event is located at GPS location 74 Dougherty Road. Note that Dougherty Road in New Gloucester is known as Chadsey Road in Pownal. Parking for this event will be along one shoulder of the road. Signs prohibiting parking on the other side of the road will be posted.

Girls on the Run

On Tuesdays and Thursdays this spring, girls in grades 3-5 three can increase their physical activity levels and learn important life skills at an after-school program sponsored by Girls on the Run Maine.

Coaches will lead the girls through interactive lessons and activities designed to build self-confidence and self-image. The spring season ends with a celebratory 5K event.

Practices occur from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Memorial School, 86 Intervale Road, from March 21 through June 1.

Registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at girlsontherunmaine.org/programs. Financial assistance is available. The organization uses a sliding scale ranging from $20-$160 to set the participant fee.

For more information, contact head coach Shelley Blake at [email protected]

Free ginger beer tasting

Pineland Farms is hosting a free beer tasting featuring Vermont-based Halyard Brewing from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28. Halyard produces gluten-free, hard ginger beer using organic and fair-trade ingredients. The tasting takes place at the market at Pineland Farms, 15 Farmview Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: