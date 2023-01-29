YARMOUTH – Paul F. O’Brien, 72, of Anderson Avenue, died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 24, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Main Street, Yarmouth. Burial will be in the spring.

To view Paul’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

