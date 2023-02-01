BRUNSWICK – Daniel Andrew Munsey, Sr., 62, died at his home Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

He was born in Brunswick on Nov. 2, 1960, a son of Kenneth and Nancy Small Munsey. He attended Topsham Schools and worked as a drywaller for Godin Associates, in Lebanon. He recently retired after over 20 years with the company.

He loved his work and taking care of his family. He enjoyed old cars and fancied his ever-growing collection of Zippos and pocket watches.

He was predeceased by a son, Jason Munsey; three brothers, Roger Munsey, Ricky Munsey and David Munsey.

He is survived by his partner of over 25 years, Loriann Couture of Biddeford; three sons, Christopher Munsey of Brunswick, Daniel Munsey Jr. (Karen) of Topsham, Anthony Peloquin of Ballston Spa, N.Y., three daughters, Melissa Alexander (Edward) of Brunswick, Allyson Underwood (Joseph) of Parsonsfield, Nicole Couture and fiancé Jason Cole of Lyman; a brother Kenny Munsey Jr. (Shannon); five sisters, Gail Blake (Earl) of Whitefield, Lynn Farmer of Topsham; Theresa Gauvin (Robin) of West Cumberland, Lee Ludwig (Kelly) of Arvada, Colo.; Ginger Ferland (Tony) of Salisbury, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday Feb. 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at American Legion Post 202 located 79 Foreside Rd., Topsham, ME 04086.

