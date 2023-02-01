LITCHFIELD – Marie A. Boucher, 84, a resident of Plains Road in Litchfield, died after an unexpected illness Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Enfield Sept. 19, 1938 to her parents Virgil and Sadie Curtis.
She married her husband, Nelson Boucher, in 1955 and lived in many locations raising a family since Nelson was in the United States Navy, until they retired to Maine. Following their retirement, they enjoyed their summers with their fifth wheel, camping at Pushaw Lake, and wintered in Florida.
She loved spending time with her family and sitting by the campfire.
Survivors include her three sons, Wilfred of San Diego, Calif., Ken and wife Deb, and Greg and wife Mona all of Litchfield, one daughter, Cheryl Boucher and significant other Ed of Bucksport. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her five brothers and three sisters; as well as one grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Marie’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday Feb. 6 at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Burial will be held later on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta.
Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday Feb. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.
Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com
