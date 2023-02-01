PORTLAND – Daniel G. Thompson, 71, passed away after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Friday Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by his family at Seaside Healthcare in Portland. He was born Feb. 6, 1951 to Frederick and Barbara McEachern Thompson in Portland.

He graduated from Freeport High School in 1969, where he was a three-sport athlete and along with his teammates won the Maine State Basketball Championship in 1969. He then graduated from University of Southern Maine in 1973, with a history degree. He went on to be a very successful real estate investor and developer eventually partnering to create MLT Realty concentrating his work in Maine.

He served on the board of Special Olympics Maine for many years and was very active as a fundraiser for them, as well as The Jimmy Heuga Foundation for MS.

Dan was a very generous and caring man who loved his family and friends. He was always eager to get together and enjoy life; from traveling, to sports games, to fishing trips, to gatherings at his house or one of the family camps, and more, he was always ready to roll big and have a good time with loved ones and friends.

He was predeceased by both his parents; and his two daughters, Shelby Catherine Thompson and Martha Mai Thompson.

He is survived by his first wife, Margaret White of Cumberland and their son Christopher Thompson and wife Erica of Cumberland; second wife, Karen Dubuc Thompson of Portland and his stepson, Parker Adams and wife Colleen of Auburn; along with six grandchildren.

He is also survived by two siblings, sister, Michelle Thompson Moyen and husband Chip of Andover and brother, Scott Thompson and his wife Annie of Freeport; three nieces two nephews; three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 29 at the home of Scott and Annie Thompson, 10 Thompsons Way Freeport from 1 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to help us celebrate Dan in the manner he requested.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Seaside Healthcare in Portland for the care and compassion they showed towards Dan during his stay.

If you would like to

make a contribution on Dan’s behalf to :

Special Olympics Maine or:

the Jimmy Heuga

Foundation or:

American Parkinson’s Association

it would be greatly

appreciated as those were causes that were very meaningful to him

