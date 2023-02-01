KENNEBUNKPORT – Maria (Riet) Nieuwkerk, 95, of Kennebunkport, passed away suddenly on Jan. 25, 2023 within days after her celebrating her 95th birthday with her children and grandchildren.
Riet was born on Jan. 10, 1928 in Amsterdam, Holland. She spent her early years in Amsterdam during the German Occupation and survived the starvation winter of 1944. After the war, she studied to become and became a nurse.
Riet met Willem F. Nieuwkerk, MD in Amsterdam while working as a nurse, and they wed in 1949. She raised her four children, Marjolyn, Willem, Yolanda and Knoep in Amsterdam, in Michigan, and finally in her beloved home in Cape Porpoise.
Riet was a very active person and was blessed with a strong personality and a sharp mind throughout her whole life. She was unafraid to try new hobbies. She was a classical guitar player, tennis player, skier, gardener, and furniture restorer. She was best known for designing and making jewelry and Russian Easter eggs. Her greatest joy was giving them to those she loved.
Lastly, she was a voracious reader, keeping the librarians at Graves Memorial on their toes finding historical books, which made her very knowledgeable on European history. She often enjoyed sharing this learned history and a few of her daffodils with many of her friends and family over an afternoon cup of tea and a windmill cookie overlooking Paddy Creek and Cape Porpoise’s Islands.
Riet was predeceased by her husband, Willem Nieuwkerk; her sister, Geesje Gosselink; and her mother, Josephine Gosselink.
Riet, a beloved wife, mother and oma, is survived by her four children, Marjolyn, Willem (and wife Debbie), Yolanda, and Knoep (and wife Lucinda); her nine grandchildren, Jennifer Nieuwkerk, Hannah Smith, Peter Nieuwkerk, Eben Nieuwkerk (and wife Pam), Elizabeth Nieuwkerk, Jake Lerner, Ben Lerner, Nick Nieuwkerk and Mariel Nieuwkerk; and her three great-grandchildren, Julia Smith, Alice Nieuwkerk and Caroline Nieuwkerk.
Friends may call from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit Riet’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Riet’s memory to the
Louis T. Graves Memorial Library,
P.O. Box 381,
Kennebunkport, ME 04046
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.